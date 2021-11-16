‘African Swine Fever’ outbreak triggers immediate ban on importation of pork products

Kaieteur News – The importation of pork and pork products have been put on an immediate ban, following an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the Caribbean.

ASF differs from Swine Flu as it does not pose risk to human health but can infect pigs, if they are exposed to contaminated pens, trucks, clothing or feed, whereas Swine Flu can be passed on to humans and is spread from direct and indirect contact with pigs infected with the virus. Pigs can also be vaccinated against Swine Flu but not against ASF.

Already over 2,000 pigs have already been killed, according to JAVMA News, owing to at least 24 outbreaks of the disease in the Dominican Republic.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) reported that the first case of ASF in the Region was discovered in domestic pigs in the Dominican Republic on July 28, 2021.

It is also the first confirmed case in the Western Hemisphere since the 1980s.

The Guyana Livestock and Development Authority (GLDA), the organization that oversees and manages livestock related matters locally has since put local farmers on alert for the disease.

In addition to the host of other measures, the Livestock Authority said, “In light of the recent outbreak of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic, the Ministry of Agriculture wishes to advise the general public to not visit pig farms while in ASF affected countries (and) when returning from overseas do not bring pork and pork product”.

Additionally, “Remember to properly clean, wash and disinfect your clothing and footwear prior to returning or visiting Guyana,” the GLDA warned.

The Authority also noted that travellers arriving from countries infected with the African swine fever, will be required to report same to the Customs and Quarantine Officers.

Furthermore, such travellers are encouraged not to go near pig farms for seven days.

While ASF is a highly contagious viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, it poses no risk to human health, but can have devastating impacts for our livestock sector.

The disease causes diarrhea, vomiting, loss of appetite and weakness, heavy discharge from eyes and nose, high temperature, respiratory distress and reddening of the skin in tips of ears, snout, tail, extremities, chest and abdomen of an affected swine.