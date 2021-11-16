Accused to face trial 14 years on remand

Latest update November 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Neville Chandrawattie, the man accused of the murder of gold and diamond dealer, Dharamchand Mangra in 2007, has been scheduled to begin trial in the Georgetown High Court, next Wednesday.Chandrawattie called ‘Sunil’ of Sparta, Essequibo Coast, had evaded the police for six years after the crime was committed. He was eventually arrested and charged in 2013 for murder.
According to reports, in 2007 Chandrawattie was employed by the gold dealer as a General Manager of the El Dorado Trading in Port Kaituma, when he along with others planned a robbery on the company.
It was reported that during the robbery, Mangra was shot and killed as the robbers escaped with cash and a quantity of raw gold valued at some $93 million.
The police reportedly failed to arrest anyone for the robbery up until, 2013 when Chandrawattie, was caught executing another robbery in the gold mines.
It was after his arrest, Chandrawattie reportedly admitted to the crimes.
The accused remained on remand until his case came up in the Magistrates’ Court. Following a preliminary Inquiry (PI) in the Magistrates’ Court, the accused was remanded to prison to face a trial in the High Court.
When he appeared at the High Court for a virtual hearing yesterday, Chandrawattie pleaded not guilty to crime.
He is being represented by Attorney-at-Law, Siand Dhurjon, while the case for the prosecution is being led by State Counsel, Cecilia Corbin.
