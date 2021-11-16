Latest update November 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported it has recorded a total of 55 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 36,872.
A breakdown of new cases per a region indicates that Region Four accounts for the highest new infections with 23 new cases being recorded.
Region Six recorded 13, while Regions Two and 10 each recorded nine new cases
Region One accounted for just one of the new reported infections.
According to data provided in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, there are 15 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 56 persons in institutional isolation, 2,244 persons in home isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine.
To date, a total of 33,598 persons who tested positive have recovered.
