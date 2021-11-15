Tough outing for Guyana at ITTF Panam C/Ships

Latest update November 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 15, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News- Guyana’s National men’s champion Christopher Franklin, Miguel Wong, Joseph Alleyne and his teammate Shemar Britton were both knocked out in the first round of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Championships that is being contested in Villa Deportiva Nacional, Lima, Peru.
Franklin lost 4-2 to a player from Guatemala while Britton, Miguel Wong and Joel Alleyne lost to competitors from Rodrigo Tapia of Colombia, Rodrigo Vigo of Peru, and Julian Ramos of Colombia, respectively.
Yesterday, the doubles duo of Franklin and Britton after being 2-0 up against Team Canada couldn’t hold on as Canada rallied back to win in their round of 16 encounter.
The Guyanese will now turn their focus to the team competition today.
