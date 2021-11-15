PAC highlights breach of tendering process by former Region 2 REO

Kaieteur News – The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) last Monday, highlighted a breach of the tendering process made by former Regional Executive Officer of Region Two under the A Partnership for National Unity/ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration, Rupert Hopkinson.

The issue was brought to the fore during a review of the 2016 Auditor General report 2016. According to the report, Hopkinson had approved a reduced scope of works than that which were agreed to under the original contract for construction work to Marlborough Health Centre, Lower Pomeroon.

The report outlined that instead of the works on a timber bridge, perimeter fence and revetment, only a longer timber revetment was contracted. The Audit Office found that that original contract sum was paid but no bridge or fence was constructed.

Also the auditors noted no approval or variation order was ever presented for the changes, Hopkinson acted on his own and approved the change to scope of works. He later admitted to his wrongdoing by in a letter to Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs. Hopkinson expressed regret not seeking approval for the changes to the scope of works and said he was sorry for the oversight.

However, the Auditor General noted in the report that, “The regional administration should ensure in future that works are retendered when there is an entire change in the scope of works to allow for competitive bidding and fairness to all bidders and variation orders are prepared and approved in keeping with the conditions of the contract when there are changes to the scope of works.”

Questions about the misuse of funds by the Region Two Administration and a subsequent audit have revealed several other contraventions, including breaches in the award of contracts, payments for incomplete works, and misallocation of funds for at least six projects in the previous year.

These projects were the construction of a fence at Unity Park, Ex-mouth, Essequibo Coast (phase 1); the construction of a fence at Unity Park, Ex-mouth, Essequibo Coast (phase 12); the construction of a bus shed at Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast; general repairs to the landing at Liberty Primary School, Lower Pomeroon River; general repairs to the sitting area at Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast; and general repairs to the Anna Regina Health Centre located on the Essequibo Coast.

When he was REO, Hopkinson was questioned extensively on the use of expenditure to fund capital projects, as was observed in the 2016 Auditor General’s (AG) report. When Hopkinson appeared before the PA, he attempted to explain that the head of programmes had agreed that the projects were a necessity.

The total cost of those projects was $37,784,115. The audit team found evidence of capital projects being funded under budget allocations, specifically under maintenance of bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.