NSC hands over cricket and other gear to Kaikan community

Latest update November 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 15, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News- Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and Director of Youth; Suresh Singh paid a visit to Kaikan last weekend to push the development of youth and sports in that community, in keeping with the promise of H.E. Dr. Irfan Ali who has decreed that the Region 7 community will not be left behind as Guyana advances.
Ninvalle shared with this publication that during the outreach he spoke with the Toshao if the community, Marlon Williams and through the National Sports Commission (NSC) he has pledged support to ensure that the communities upcoming football and volleyball competitions have the necessary equipment.
However, the NSC handed over some cricket and other gear during the recent visit to senior community representative, Rawle Rodrigues. Ninvalle reiterated that this is just the beginning of support that the community of Kaikan will receive from the state.
