Latest update November 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NSC hands over cricket and other gear to Kaikan community

Nov 15, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News- Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and Director of Youth; Suresh Singh paid a visit to Kaikan last weekend to push the development of youth and sports in that community, in keeping with the promise of H.E. Dr. Irfan Ali who has decreed that the Region 7 community will not be left behind as Guyana advances.

Steve visit to Kaikan – Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle (2nd right) presents the gear to Rawle Rodrigues during his visit to Kaikan.

Ninvalle shared with this publication that during the outreach he spoke with the Toshao if the community, Marlon Williams and through the National Sports Commission (NSC) he has pledged support to ensure that the communities upcoming football and volleyball competitions have the necessary equipment.
However, the NSC handed over some cricket and other gear during the recent visit to senior community representative, Rawle Rodrigues. Ninvalle reiterated that this is just the beginning of support that the community of Kaikan will receive from the state.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

NSC hands over cricket and other gear to Kaikan community

NSC hands over cricket and other gear to Kaikan community

Nov 15, 2021

Kaieteur News- Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and Director of Youth; Suresh Singh paid a visit to Kaikan last weekend to push the development of youth and sports in that community, in keeping with...
Read More
BCB hosts second social skills seminar

BCB hosts second social skills seminar

Nov 15, 2021

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5…. Fisherman retain Masters title, Thomas bags 5 for as Regal successfully defend Legends crown

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5…....

Nov 15, 2021

Tough outing for Guyana at ITTF Panam C/Ships

Tough outing for Guyana at ITTF Panam C/Ships

Nov 15, 2021

Regal and Ariel to clash in open final – Regal Legends, Wellman, Ariel Masters, Fisherman advance

Regal and Ariel to clash in open final –...

Nov 14, 2021

Rockaway Group of Companies supports LBI SC

Rockaway Group of Companies supports LBI SC

Nov 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]