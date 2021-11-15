Man killed, stuffed in rice bag trying to save son from licks

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Police in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) are investigating the alleged beating to death of a 64-year-old man from Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice.

Two suspects have since been arrested while investigators are seeking others.

Dead is Bheim Evans called ‘Lailo’. The man was battered to death by several men from his village while he was trying to save his son who was also being beaten. The suspects accused Evans of stealing a silver chain, a gold chain and eight silver rings.

The injured son of the deceased, Tichan Persaud, 21 also of Woodley Park, told Kaieteur News that he had just left the ‘Level Up’ bar at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice when he was approached by the men. He related that there were at least five men whom he knew and all were armed with cutlasses, chains, pieces of rope and pepper spray. He said it was not too long after the men had stopped than they began to beat him while telling him “I know what you father do.”

Persaud said he kept telling the men that he did not know what they were talking about but this angered them even more and they continued beat him. It was not long after that his father (the victim) arrived and in an attempt to save Persaud, the men turned their attention to him and beat him too. “Dem just start beat me father. They lash he cross he face with the rope and with the cutlass and then dem take pepper spray and spray he on he private parts and they take gas and throw it in he face,” the injured Persaud said.

He disclosed that the men brutally beat his father in his presence until he was unconscious. The men then wrapped Evan in a rice sack and dragged him some 300 feet away from where he was beaten. They then discarded him on the parapet near a trench.

“They take the man and throw he at the trench corner and I run and come to my sister that live right at the back and we call a taxi and we go to the police and then police come with we and we collected my father and take him to the hospital and dem say he dead,” Persaud said.

Investigations are ongoing.