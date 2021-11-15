GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5…. Fisherman retain Masters title, Thomas bags 5 for as Regal successfully defend Legends crown

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News– Defending champions Fisherman Masters and Regal Legends both successfully defended their titles when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5 culminated yesterday.

Fisherman showed their mastery as they defeated Ariel by 22 runs in the Masters over-45 final.

Led by a fine unbeaten 74 from Troy Ramsaywack, Fisherman Masters posted 169-2 after they were inserted at the National Stadium.

Ramsaywack and Ramo Malone started off on a positive note as they put on 80 for the opening stand before Malone was caught off Sukhdeo Lakhan for 38 with four fours and one six.

Ramsaywack and Jagdesh Persaud continued to accumulate runs as they added 86 for the second wicket. Ramsaywack played some decent shots on both sides of the pitch as he struck 11 fours, while the left-handed Persaud was run out for 37 with three sixes.

Ariel Masters were put on the back foot early in the chase as Stanley Mohabir picked up the wickets of Ganesh Persaud (03) and Patrick Khan (01), while Toolsie Sahadeo was taken off D. Singh for one. Samuel Kingston followed shortly after, bowled by Zameer Hassan for 11 before Fraser and Sheldon Perch steadied the chase somewhat, however Ariel suffered a further setback when Perch was dismissed for 19.

Despite wickets tumbling around him, Fraser continued to gather runs and along with Deroop Arjune kept their team in the hunt, but when Fraser departed, smartly caught by Dennis Mangru at point off Malone, the chase was virtually over. Fraser struck four fours and four sixes in a top score of 52, while Arjune remained unbeaten on 27 as Ariel Masters were bowled out for 147 in 18.2 overs. Manoj Arjune contributed 13 as Stanley Mohabir claimed 3-16, Pooran Singh 2-13 and Malone 2-30.

Fisherman Masters collected a trophy and $300,000, while Ariel received a trophy and $50,000. Fraser was named the most valuable player while Ramsaywack was voted the man-of-the-match.

Regal, spearheaded by a five-wicket haul from Eric Thomas, trounced Wellman by 92 runs in the Legends over-50 finale.

Openers Unnis Yusuf and Mahendra Hardyal put on 42 for the first wicket after Regal opted to bat. However, Jianit Lall provided Wellman with the breakthrough when he had Hardyal caught for 11 with one four and a six.

The inform Yusuf struck four fours and one six before he was taken off Lloyd Ruplall for 35, while Eric Thomas was dismissed for 13 with the score on 78. Ramesh Deonarine and Rudolph Baker added 45 for the fourth wicket before Baker was taken off Lall for 24 with two sixes. Deonarine was bowled by Lester Thom for 43 which was laced with three fours and one six while Fazleem Mohamed made 16 not out as Regal posted 171-6. Ruplall claimed 2-26 and Lall 2-32.

Wellman were pegged back by some accurate bowling as David Harper uprooted the stumps of opener Seeraj Bhimsain (04), pacer Parsram Persaud sent back Hardat Heeranandan (01) and Deonarine disturbed the stumps of Ruplall (08) , reducing them to 25-3.

Wayne Jones and Nandram Samlall added 26 for the fourth wicket, but when they were separated, the rest of the batting failed to show any resistance as Wellman were sent packing for 79 in17.2 overs. Jones top scored with 26 which included three fours, while Samlall made 15 with one four and one six. Eric Thomas bagged 5-17.

Regal Legends took home a trophy and $300,000 while Wellman pocketed a trophy and $50,000.

Yusuf was named the most valuable player while Thomas was man-of-the-match. The open final between Regal and Ariel was contested last night.