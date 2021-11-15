Gross incompetence by the PPP/C Govt. has robbed Guyanese of billions

Dear Editor,

The concept the “Stockholm Syndrome” originated in Stockholm, Sweden in 1973 during a bank robbery when four bank robbers took some bank employees hostages for several days. During their captivity, hostages developed a psychological bond with their captors and, as a result, they defended their captors and refused to testify in court against them after they were released. Not only did the hostages defend their captors, but they helped to raise money for their legal defense. Such paradoxical behaviour now permeates our beloved country, as Guyanese are being robbed of a colossal sum due to the mammoth failure of the powers that be to complete the audit of EXXON’s pre –contract for Lisa 1 & Lisa 2 deductible expenses. Governments past and present have sold out the interests of Guyanese to foreigners, especially the giant oil companies, and this will negatively impact future generations. As a result, the nation is saddled with the gargantuan sum of US$9.5 Billion that must be paid to ExxonMobil by the taxpayers.

Lest we forget, in 2018, the self-anointed oil and gas Overseer had blasted the APNU+AFC coalition government for its sloth in auditing US$460 million in Exxon costs, but now in 2021, the same Overseer has forfeited US$9.5 billion, due to the PPP/C government failure to conduct a forensic audit. This is hypocrisy at its zenith, yet voices of objections have been sporadic, feeble and to some extent silent, as if such gross incompetence and depraved behaviour is acceptable. Surprisingly, some in the PPP/C government even praised the government. It seems that Guyana’s political leaders have been scheming and conspiring with Exxon to rob the country and its citizens of its resources, which suggests that the Stockholm Syndrome has made its way to Guyana. In fact, the Stockholm syndrome has consumed our leaders, past and present.

The senior management of ExxonMobil are generally sleazy, tricky, and unscrupulous and they have demonstrated such conduct globally in dealing with several poor countries, including Guyana, which they have given a paltry two percent royalty, a measly US$18 million signing bonus and a lousy 50/50 deal for the country’s high-quality oil.

Since independence on May 26, 1966, governments past and present have made some problematic and inane investments that have resulted in outright failed projects. For decades billions of dollars have been wasted on white elephants such as the Glass Factory, the Skeldon Sugar Factory, Amalia Falls hydro project, D’Urban Park Stadium, and a Drug Storage Bond, among others. Both the PPP and PNC governments have also embarked on some ill-fated programmes including the National Service and ‘One laptop per family.’ The sheer corrupt and awkwardness of the current and past leaders and their respective clique, continue to make Guyana a comical and warp nation.

Similarly, the Marriott Hotel, the Berbice River Bridge, and the D’Urban Park Stadium whose construction have never been audited as well as the cost of the Specialty Hospital have all become major failed endeavours, thus costing the taxpayers more than US$300 million—money that could have been used to build proper infrastructure, improved education and the health care systems and build several homes for low-income families. Sadly, these failed projects have also made the Cooperative Republic of Guyana the laughingstock of the Caribbean and perhaps the world. It is a serious problem that must be addressed. The situation calls for crucial reforms and criminal investigations of misconduct and malfeasance of public officials, including those who have traded away our resources to the multinational giants like ExxonMobil.

Leyland Chitlall Roopnaraine