Does Shuman retain Deputy Speaker’s job after rotation?

Latest update November 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 15, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
The joinder parties by signing an agreement were able to get one seat in Guyana’s parliament.
Mr. Lenox Shuman presently holds that seat and was elected Deputy Speaker. But the joinder parties have a rotation system in which case Mr. Shuman will not be in parliament when his term is up. What does it mean for the Deputy Speaker’s job? Does Mr. Shuman retain the right to be the deputy speaker? Is that position rotated with the joinder party’s new MP? If Mr. Shuman were to retain the Deputy Speaker’s job it would mean the joinder parties would have two MPs in Parliament. This cannot be right. What’s the solution to this problem?
Sincerely,
Sultan Mohamed
Nov 15, 2021Kaieteur News- Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and Director of Youth; Suresh Singh paid a visit to Kaikan last weekend to push the development of youth and sports in that community, in keeping with...
Nov 15, 2021
Nov 15, 2021
Nov 15, 2021
Nov 14, 2021
Nov 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – In a letter to the press yesterday, well known city attorney, K. A. Juman-Yassin (KAJY), in writing... more
Kaieteur News- Anyone who has had the fortune or misfortune to visit a money transfer agency may end up leaving with the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]