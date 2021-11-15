Latest update November 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Does Shuman retain Deputy Speaker’s job after rotation?

Nov 15, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
The joinder parties by signing an agreement were able to get one seat in Guyana’s parliament.
Mr. Lenox Shuman presently holds that seat and was elected Deputy Speaker. But the joinder parties have a rotation system in which case Mr. Shuman will not be in parliament when his term is up. What does it mean for the Deputy Speaker’s job? Does Mr. Shuman retain the right to be the deputy speaker? Is that position rotated with the joinder party’s new MP? If Mr. Shuman were to retain the Deputy Speaker’s job it would mean the joinder parties would have two MPs in Parliament. This cannot be right. What’s the solution to this problem?

Sincerely,
Sultan Mohamed

