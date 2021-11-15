Dem money transfer agency is like de CID

Kaieteur News- Sometimes when yuh guh in dem money transfer place, yuh does believe dat yuh deh in de Criminal Investigation Department and under suspicion fuh some grand crime. Dem does grill yuh so much yuh does find out things bout yuh self yuh bin never know.

De other day a man walk in one ah dem money transfer agencies. And when dem done with he, he nah know whether fuh tun south or north. He wasn’t even sure wat he name was. And was like he just run a marathon. De man was soak in perspiration. He bin feel as if he just been through wan inquisition.

It remind dem boys bout dem bank. Dem does be real nice dese days. Dem does always be calling yuh up… fuh remind yuh dat yuh loan repayment due.

Is like de taxman. He does only know yuh when yuh owe he money. But leh he owe you money, yuh gat to call he every day and he don’t answer de phone.

But dem boys know dat money talks but dem boys own does wave goodbye as soon as dem get it. Is always somebody want a freck out of de lil freck yuh getting. And when yuh help dem out, dem does decide fuh save de money by not remembering who dem borrow it from.

One man come fuh borrow some money from dem boys. Dem boys tell he how dem exercising dis month. He ask dem boys wat dat got to do wit de loan he want. Dem boys explain dat de only exercise dem does do is to run away from dem wah wan borrow.

Talk half and know when fuh exercise like dem boys.