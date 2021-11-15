Latest update November 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dem money transfer agency is like de CID

Nov 15, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News- Sometimes when yuh guh in dem money transfer place, yuh does believe dat yuh deh in de Criminal Investigation Department and under suspicion fuh some grand crime. Dem does grill yuh so much yuh does find out things bout yuh self yuh bin never know.
De other day a man walk in one ah dem money transfer agencies. And when dem done with he, he nah know whether fuh tun south or north. He wasn’t even sure wat he name was. And was like he just run a marathon. De man was soak in perspiration. He bin feel as if he just been through wan inquisition.
It remind dem boys bout dem bank. Dem does be real nice dese days. Dem does always be calling yuh up… fuh remind yuh dat yuh loan repayment due.
Is like de taxman. He does only know yuh when yuh owe he money. But leh he owe you money, yuh gat to call he every day and he don’t answer de phone.
But dem boys know dat money talks but dem boys own does wave goodbye as soon as dem get it. Is always somebody want a freck out of de lil freck yuh getting. And when yuh help dem out, dem does decide fuh save de money by not remembering who dem borrow it from.
One man come fuh borrow some money from dem boys. Dem boys tell he how dem exercising dis month. He ask dem boys wat dat got to do wit de loan he want. Dem boys explain dat de only exercise dem does do is to run away from dem wah wan borrow.
Talk half and know when fuh exercise like dem boys.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

NSC hands over cricket and other gear to Kaikan community

NSC hands over cricket and other gear to Kaikan community

Nov 15, 2021

Kaieteur News- Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and Director of Youth; Suresh Singh paid a visit to Kaikan last weekend to push the development of youth and sports in that community, in keeping with...
Read More
BCB hosts second social skills seminar

BCB hosts second social skills seminar

Nov 15, 2021

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5…. Fisherman retain Masters title, Thomas bags 5 for as Regal successfully defend Legends crown

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5…....

Nov 15, 2021

Tough outing for Guyana at ITTF Panam C/Ships

Tough outing for Guyana at ITTF Panam C/Ships

Nov 15, 2021

Regal and Ariel to clash in open final – Regal Legends, Wellman, Ariel Masters, Fisherman advance

Regal and Ariel to clash in open final –...

Nov 14, 2021

Rockaway Group of Companies supports LBI SC

Rockaway Group of Companies supports LBI SC

Nov 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]