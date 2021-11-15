COVID-19 death toll climbs to 959

Latest update November 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced the deaths of two more persons from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.
Both persons, who have been listed as unvaccinated died on Saturday.
The latest fatalities are that of a 51-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 959. Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 76 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 36,817.
The dashboard also shows that 15 persons are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 57 persons in institutional isolation, 2,282 in home isolation and 12 are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 33,504 persons who contracted the virus have recovered.
Nov 15, 2021Kaieteur News- Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and Director of Youth; Suresh Singh paid a visit to Kaikan last weekend to push the development of youth and sports in that community, in keeping with...
Nov 15, 2021
Nov 15, 2021
Nov 15, 2021
Nov 14, 2021
Nov 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – In a letter to the press yesterday, well known city attorney, K. A. Juman-Yassin (KAJY), in writing... more
Kaieteur News- Anyone who has had the fortune or misfortune to visit a money transfer agency may end up leaving with the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]