COVID-19 death toll climbs to 959

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced the deaths of two more persons from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Both persons, who have been listed as unvaccinated died on Saturday.

The latest fatalities are that of a 51-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 959. Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 76 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 36,817.

The dashboard also shows that 15 persons are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 57 persons in institutional isolation, 2,282 in home isolation and 12 are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 33,504 persons who contracted the virus have recovered.