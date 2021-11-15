Congratulations to the President for taking the first steps towards a safer Guyana

Dear Editor,

Congratulations to President Ali on his refocus on the safety of our citizens. This is the foundation that is necessary to start down a path to true prosperity. It is one of the three pillars on a good society where citizens are able to easily prosper and enjoy the fruits of their hard work. Environment, Health and Safety is essential to setting the correct course towards a good life, and within this framework safety must be first and foremost. Offering amnesty and an opportunity for self-change amongst those who have taken our Nation down the wrong path towards prosperity is a very forgiving action being taken by the current Administration. It should not be taken lightly.

After the amnesty period is up, the Administration will have full support and authority to use the entire weight of the law to round up and punish those still engaging in criminal activity. A good house cleaning always starts at the top and it is essential that the government begins by purging themselves of all those who have been known to have participated and continue to participate in criminal and illegal activities.

If not done, the lower-level criminals, who are the protected foot soldiers of the criminal elements with influence and powerful connections, will continue to disregard the authority of the Government, the Courts, the Police and the Prisons. By purging the system of criminals with authority, the voices of those who adhere to the law will be strengthened and allowed to have a stronger impact on the integrity and honesty of our Nation. Thus, allowing the Government to regain control of our legal system, the police and the prison system. To this day I still remember when a thief was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing a breadfruit. This was in the 1980’s when criminals were still given the grand prize of a hanging and caning was acceptable in our schools. During that time period our streets and homes were safer. Those thinking of behaving badly and engaging in criminal activity would hesitate to carry out such actions because they knew how serious the punishment was for being disobedient and breaking the law.

Singapore still carries out caning of criminals and China continues to use a firing squad. The culture of Guyana is not that of other Nations such as North America, and we must revert to the system that works best for our culture which is more aligned to that of Singapore. Then and only then will control be regained and the safety of our villages, communities, cities and our Nation be restored.

Currently, many criminals and deportees laugh at the authorities with no fear of punishment because of rampant corruption and weak penalties for criminal activity. We must teach the criminals that there is nothing to fear but fear itself and the punishment they will receive in our Nation is such that it will drive fear into their souls and they will pray to be deported to a different country. People must feel and know that in Guyana the authorities do not play around. You have to follow the law or you will feel its full force and weight. The laws of our Nation are not a joke, and we the Guyanese people will not tolerate any disrespect for our laws, nor any stealing of our belongings nor killing of our law-abiding citizens.

Once again, Congratulations to His Excellency President Ali for taking the first steps towards a safer Guyana.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana