Bandits are busier on Saturdays, in the afternoons – Police stats

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Friday said that persons are more likely to be robbed by bandits in Guyana during the afternoon hours, according to police crime patter analysis.

Ali was at the time making a live statement when he pointed to some statistics showing that most of the armed robberies occur between 12:00 and 18:00Hrs. The President revealed this while explaining the level of analysis his government is conducting in order “to have a more structured and targeted approach to crime fighting”.

He highlighted first that the analysis has been able to identify Saturday as the day when the most robbery occurs. “Now we have here robbery under arms by day. So this tells us which day robbery under arms is more prevalent and in which areas and in which regions. For example, you will see on Saturday, if you look at it here, On Saturdays, 92 robberies under arms so far this year. So Saturday is what we will consider a high risk day.”

Ali continued: “if we were to go on further you will see that we have broken down not only by days but also by the time of the day, when these crimes occur…So for example, I think if you look here you will see that between 12:00 p.m. 6 p.m. is when most of the robbery under arms occur.

The President also detailed that analysis had also allowed his administration to determine where arm bandits are more likely to target. Ali pointed out that 37.7% of all armed robberies occur in the streets while 33.6% take place at businesses. These statistics, he said, shows that more efforts will have to be made to reduce robberies in the streets and businesses. Ali added that the goal of the statistics is to break down the analysis for decision making and policy making to support his government’s crime fighting strategies.