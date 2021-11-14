Latest update November 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Supply chain problem and de Christmas raise

Nov 14, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some Guyanese who does depend pun de lil raise from overseas fuh mek dem Christmas nice. Without dat lil freck, nuff people would be bruk fuh Christmas.
Dem does gat fuh wait however, until dem overseas family get bonus and dat is nat till December 15. Dat is why dem does gat so much shopping from de second week of December. Is den dem money transfer does come in.
Some ah dem overseas family done start mek excuse. Some ah dem done tell dem family hay not fuh expect de usual amount since things tight in Uncle Sam and Canada.
But Guyanese nah tek leff. One man from Guyana ring he relative overseas last week and seh, “Don’t fuhget yuh boy with de lil freck dis year. Things hard in Guyana now and ah looking fuh yuh put yuh best foot forward dis year.”
De overseas relative answer, “Boy ah get de money already fuh yuh but de problem is de supply chain problem.”
De Guyanese man ask, “Wat supply chain problem gat fuh do with de lil freck yuh does send fuh me from yuh annual bonus?”
“De money-transfer agency gat supply chain problems. Dem seh de money can’t reach pon time,” de overseas relative say.
But Guyanese gat plaster fuh every sore. De Guyanese man tell he overseas relative, “Ah gan borrow from one ah meh friend and when it reach ah gan pay he back.”
Suh supply chain problem nah look like it gan cause nuff Guyanese nat fuh get dem Christmas freck dis year.
Talk half and start organising yuh Christmas freck.

