Sea defence structures from Regions 2 to 6 in critical condition – LCDS 2030

…with 90% of Guyana’s population residing on coastline

Kaieteur News – Georgetown is listed among nine major cities across the world that is listed to be underwater by 2030 as a result of the rising sea levels caused by global warming due to persistent and accelerating Climate Change in recent years.

In light of the damning prediction, it should be recognised that of Guyana’s 214,970 square kilometres (km2) in land area, approximately 90 percent of the population live on the 15,000 km2 stretch close to the low-lying coastline of approximately 459 km.

This much is documented in the recently launched expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS 2030) which in fact underscores that the majority of the coastal zone is below sea level and not just the city.

Guyana’s low lying coastal zone, relies largely on engineered seawalls and rip raps and natural mangroves as sea defence structures to provide protection from the Atlantic Ocean.

To this end, it was noted that “In Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six, sea defence structures protect approximately 244 km of the coastline; 22.81 km are in either poor or critical condition.”

Additionally, mangroves are highly vulnerable to climate change, in particular sea level rise, which could destroy or damage mangroves and, with it, coastal habitats and fisheries infrastructure such as landing sites.

According to the LCDS 2030 document, despite significant investments to rehabilitate sections of Guyana’s sea defence system, the 2014 survey of Guyana’s sea defence structures, which covered 91.2 percent of the total length, showed the urgent need for investment.

The document noted too that closely interlinked to the challenge of sea defences is the drainage and irrigation (D&I) system which is connected to over 150 sluice gates or kokers which are located at the seawalls.

“With sea level rise consequentially limiting the number of low tide days, opening of the sluice gates or kokers to expel water out to sea is becoming increasingly restrictive, hence increasing the risk of flooding and further exposing Guyana’s population and assets located in low-lying coastal regions.”

Additionally, it was noted that blocked drains and disabled pumps exacerbate the problem of water expulsion. “Therefore, the functional relationship between the D&I system and the seawall needs to be optimized for both to efficiently perform their critical roles.”

This, since a fault in one could compromise the integrity of the other and efforts are underway to address some of the shortcomings of the D&I system.

According to the document, it is appreciated that “multiple economic activities, livelihoods and communities are dependent on D&I systems” as such, “these systems are critical not only for flood control and surface water drainage, but also to provide water for agricultural, domestic and other purposes.”

The report noted too that a large proportion of Guyana’s coastal lands lie below sea level and drainage by gravity is possible only during low tides, which makes the systems prone to flooding during extreme rainfall events.

The losses and damage from the 2005 floods in Georgetown and the surrounding region, according to the expanded LCDS “exposed the system’s limitations in terms of handling a greater intensity of rainfall combined with tidal inflow.”