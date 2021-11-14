Pensioner found floating in Bushlot Farm trench

Latest update November 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The relatives of an elderly man discovered him floating in a trench at Bushlot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Dead is Heraganesh Permauloo, a 61-year-old of Bushlot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.
Reports are that the brother of the deceased, who is also his neighbour, revealed that he last saw him alive and well on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 17:00hrs. However, the next day when he went over to Heraganesh’s home to carry breakfast as usual, he was not there.
The brother told police that he began making checks for Heraganesh and subsequently noticed him floating in a nearby trench, face down and motionless.
The police were summoned and fished Heraganesh’s body out of the waterway. His body was examined for marks of violence but none was seen.
The body was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where it was pronounced dead. It is presently at the Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.
Nov 14, 2021GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5… By Zaheer Mohamed Regal and Ariel have set up an intriguing final in the open category following hard fought victories in their respective semi finals...
Nov 14, 2021
Nov 14, 2021
Nov 14, 2021
Nov 13, 2021
Nov 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is no philosopher from ancient time right up to the present 21st century who has argued that... more
Kaieteur News – The President’s warning to consumers to brace for more price increases is pre-emptive. The announcement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]