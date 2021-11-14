Pensioner found floating in Bushlot Farm trench

Kaieteur News – The relatives of an elderly man discovered him floating in a trench at Bushlot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Dead is Heraganesh Permauloo, a 61-year-old of Bushlot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the brother of the deceased, who is also his neighbour, revealed that he last saw him alive and well on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 17:00hrs. However, the next day when he went over to Heraganesh’s home to carry breakfast as usual, he was not there.

The brother told police that he began making checks for Heraganesh and subsequently noticed him floating in a nearby trench, face down and motionless.

The police were summoned and fished Heraganesh’s body out of the waterway. His body was examined for marks of violence but none was seen.

The body was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where it was pronounced dead. It is presently at the Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.