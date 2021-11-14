Leonora Hindu Temple gets donation, PA system

Latest update November 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News’s Publisher, Glenn Lall and Danny Ramnarine of New York, USA, yesterday donated a public Address (PA) system consisting of an amplifier and microphones to the Leonora Hindu Temple located on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).
Nov 14, 2021GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5… By Zaheer Mohamed Regal and Ariel have set up an intriguing final in the open category following hard fought victories in their respective semi finals...
Nov 14, 2021
Nov 14, 2021
Nov 14, 2021
Nov 13, 2021
Nov 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is no philosopher from ancient time right up to the present 21st century who has argued that... more
Kaieteur News – The President’s warning to consumers to brace for more price increases is pre-emptive. The announcement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]