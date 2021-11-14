2 more unvaccinated persons succumb to COVID-19

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday recorded two more deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications. The latest casualties are two unvaccinated men – a 49 man from East Berbice-Corentyne who died on November 9 and a 39-year-old man from Essequibo Islands-West Demerara who died on November 13.

The country’s death toll has now moved to 957.

According to the Ministry too, there are 89 new cases which have taken the total number of infections to 36,741. Also there are currently 2,302 active cases in Guyana including 15 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2,287 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Another 17 persons are also in institutional quarantine. To date, some 33,482 persons have recovered.