Prepare for flooding in Regions Six and Eight – Hydromet warns

Kaieteur News – The Hydro-meteorological Service has warned Regions Six and Eight to be prepared for a three-month period of flooding from November 2021 to January 2022.

This was revealed by the Seasonal Climate Outlook report for Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, and Seven; while noting that the northern sections of Regions Six, Eight and Ten are usually wet, but Region Nine and other areas are dry. Additionally, this wet period usually starts during the last half of November. During this season, southern Guyana would usually experience dry conditions with occasional showers. The report also pointed out that the highest rainfall is normally experienced in Regions One, Two, Three, Seven and the northeastern section of Region Eight, as per the Rainfall Pattern maps below. Commonly, these conditions repeat each year unless they are being influenced by El Niño (drier conditions prevailing), or La Niña (wetter conditions prevailing).Furthermore, the chances are higher for wetter than usual (above normal) conditions across all Regions.

The report also explained that Regions Nine, southern Six, Eight, and Ten are likely to experience the least amount of rainfall during this period. Meanwhile, rainfall amounts and frequency are expected to increase as the season progresses. Nevertheless, the probability of above-normal rainfall can be seen in map two below (darker blue indicates higher chance). As the season progresses, water levels in conservancies, reservoirs, and inland rivers in Regions One to northern Six, Seven and Ten are expected to reach maximum capacity.

On Thursday, Kaieteur News made several attempts to contact the Hydromet’s Specialist Meteorologist, Komalchand Dhiram for a comment via way of text message and phone call. Those efforts, however, have proven to be futile.