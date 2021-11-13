Norton, Harmon, Van – West Charles vying for PNC Leadership

Kaieteur News – Aubrey Norton, Joseph Harmon, and Dr.

Richard Van-West Charles were the nominees submitted on Friday for the Leadership position of the People’s National Congress Reform.Up to late Friday evening, Party member, Christopher Jones said that the list of nominees will be vetted and shared with the media by Sunday.

In his submission for leadership, Aubrey Norton said he is confident that he will secure the most votes when elections are conducted on December 11, this year.Meanwhile, Harmon told reporters at Congress Place, Sophia, Georgetown that he is “extremely confident” that he will be elected to serve, as he has the track record and ability to lead the party.Van-West Charles, who is seemingly less popular in the party, also displayed confidence in his nomination.

The Party’s former leader, David Granger, will not be running this year in the nominations. Although it was hinted that former Attorney General, Basil Williams was in the lineup, there were no nominations made on his behalf, according to Christopher Jones. He, however, said that the full list of candidates will be declared soon.

Friday’s Nomination event was an opportunity for party groups to enter prospective candidates for the position of leader, Chairman, two Vice-Chairs and Treasurer, as well as 15 members to serve.

Jones explained that throughout the past week, all party groups, including those in diaspora, received the nomination forms from the Party’s headquarters on which they were allowed to enter the names of the leaders they prefer.

“They will meet and have their own discussions and come up with who is right. After the groups have deliberated on who should be placed where, the forms would have to be resubmitted to Congress Place,” Jones explained. He added that those nominations could be handed into Congress Place on an earlier date.

Every group that has 10 financial members was entitled to one delegate.