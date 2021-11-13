Latest update November 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Men in hoodie open fire on police prosecutor’s home

Nov 13, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A police prosecutor, Corporal Hemchand Sukhna, and his family on Sunday evening were forced to seek cover after two men in hoodies opened fire on his Craig East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.
Shots were fired at Sukhna’s home around 21:45hrs.
According to the police, the prosecutor observed two armed gunmen standing in front of his residence – one with a rifle and the other with a handgun.
They began firing shots at the house and he, along with his family, were forced to seek cover to avoid being hit. The men then escaped shortly afterwards, and Sukhna reportedly called his colleagues to investigate the shooting.
Investigators have since recovered two spent shells from the scene, and have told Kaieteur News that they believe that attack on Sukhna might be linked to a court case he prosecuted recently.
Investigations are ongoing.

