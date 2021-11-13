Guyana out of FIBA America Cup 3X3

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation fielded both a male and female team at this year’s International Basketball Federation (FIBA) AMERICUP 3X3 tournament which is being contested in Miami, Florida.

Both teams opened the tournament on a positive with respective wins over Guatemala but both exited the event on the first day, yesterday.

The women’s side that comprised of Spain-based professional Joy Adams, Jada Mohan and Kesann Charles had more success than the men as they advanced to the next round despite losing 18-13 to Chile in the group stage before losing to Mexico 17-11. The women’s team had to play throughout the tournament without any substitute which put them at a disadvantage from the get go.

Meanwhile, Tyrone Hamid, Ryan Stephney, Travis Burnett and Timothy Thompson narrowly missed out on the next round. Guyana men defeated Guatemala 19-18 but went on to lose to 21-13 to Trinidad & Tobago, while Guatemala crushed Trinidad & Tobago 21 – 14.

In the end, Trinidad and Guyana were knocked out because Guatemala scored more points in their two games (39), while Trinidad totaled 35 points and Guyana 32.