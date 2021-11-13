Latest update November 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana out of FIBA America Cup 3X3

Nov 13, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation fielded both a male and female team at this year’s International Basketball Federation (FIBA) AMERICUP 3X3 tournament which is being contested in Miami, Florida.

From left, Joy Adams who plays professionally in Spain, along with school basketball stars Jada Mohan and Kesann Charles. (Rawle Toney photo)

Both teams opened the tournament on a positive with respective wins over Guatemala but both exited the event on the first day, yesterday.
The women’s side that comprised of Spain-based professional Joy Adams, Jada Mohan and Kesann Charles had more success than the men as they advanced to the next round despite losing 18-13 to Chile in the group stage before losing to Mexico 17-11. The women’s team had to play throughout the tournament without any substitute which put them at a disadvantage from the get go.
Meanwhile, Tyrone Hamid, Ryan Stephney, Travis Burnett and Timothy Thompson narrowly missed out on the next round. Guyana men defeated Guatemala 19-18 but went on to lose to 21-13 to Trinidad & Tobago, while Guatemala crushed Trinidad & Tobago 21 – 14.
In the end, Trinidad and Guyana were knocked out because Guatemala scored more points in their two games (39), while Trinidad totaled 35 points and Guyana 32.

 

