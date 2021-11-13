GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup GKR Ariel, Regal Legends flawless on opening day

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – GKR Ariel and Regal Legends started off their campaign on a positive note when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5 commenced yesterday.In the open category at Eve Leary, defending champions Speedboat went down to GKR Ariel by six wickets. Batting first, Speedboat made 114 all out in 18.3 overs.

Dovendra Mohan made 26, Kishore Smith 25 and Safraz Esau 20.Dianand Singh claimed 3-15, Keon Sinclair 2-14, Quentin Sampson 2-20 and Jonathan Fernandes 2-31.

GKR Ariel responded with 117-4 in 12 overs. Sampson struck 65 and Eon Hooper 29. Shazim Hussain captured 3-26.

Regal beat Success by eight wickets. Success batted first and scored 105-9. Kumar Bishundial made 29 and Latchman Chinapen 23. Delroy Perreira took 2-12, Richard Latif 2-23 and Karamchand Persaud 2-24.

Regal replied with 111-2 in 13.3 overs. Sachin Singh stroked 52, Chien Gittens 28 and Latif 18.

Speedboat posted 238-7, taking first strike. Dovendra Mohan led with 55 while Safraz Esau made 44, A. Mohabir 39, Greg Singh 35 and S. Singh 26. Anand Bharat captured 3-34.

Airport responded with 143-5. Bharat scored 57 and Quazim Yusuf 39. Greg Singh took 2-35.

GKR Ariel took first strike and scored 159-7. Quentin Sampson made 37, David Williams 28, Eon Hooper 17 and Shaz Grosvenor 16. Kelvin Orford took 2-18 and Sewchand Budhu 2-37.

Regal replied with 130-8. Richard Latif scored 37 and Chien Gittens 32. Sampson claimed 3-21, Jonathan Fernandes 2-12 and Keon Sinclair 2-34.

At Demerara Cricket Club, Airport managed 136-8. Shane Wong made 56 and Quazim Yusuf 38. Narine Bailey captured 3-19 and M. Durga 2-13. Name Brand responded with 140-3 in 11.6 overs. J. Diaram scored 42, K. Gangaram 38, K. Dyal 34 and R. Judister 20.

In the Legends division at Muslim Youth Organisation, Regal rattled up 223-4, taking first knock. Unnis Yusuf struck 96 with 11 fours and seven sixes and Ramesh Narine made 47 which contained three fours and three sixes. NY Hustlers made 113-7 in reply. K. Sanichar scored 67 as Ramesh Narine claimed 3-11 and Roy Persaud 3-19.Floodlights took first knock and managed 134-7. Anil Beharry made 39, Shaun Massiah 27 and Khemraj Sumair 21. R. Latchman took 2-9 and R. Khan 2-10.

NY Huslters replied with 136-3. Q. Farrick scored 47 not out while Mahase Chunilall made 29 and Shameer Sadloo 23. Beharry captured 3-16.

Orlando Legends batted first and managed 139-7. D. Boodhan struck 41, R. Singh 38 and K. Tribene 21. R. Persaud grabbed 4-19 and Asif Ahmad 3-14.

Carpet Doctors were limited to 102-8 in response. Roger Mattar made 22. T. Bacchus snared 3-11, D. Boodhan 2-16 and R. Singh 2-24.

Rockaway took first strike and scored 167-8. Robert Mohan stroked 71 and Oswald Chandler 25. S. Ferguson bagged 4-11.

NYSCL responded with 72-9. Ferguson made 32 as Ramesh Rambharose picked up 3-8.

NYSCL scored 106 all out, batting first. A. Mangar made 26 as Rudy Mayers took 2-19 and Asif Ahmad 2-27. Carpet Doctors replied with 108-3. Nigel Estrado led with 62 while Roger Mattar made 24.

Orlando Legends were bowled out for 99 in 19.4 overs, batting first. D. Boodhan made 39 as Jairam claimed 3-20.

Rockaway were restricted for 77 all out in 18 overs. Eon Lovell made 21. D. Sankar captured 4-14, D. Boodhan 2-10 and Gossai 2-11.

The competition continues today.