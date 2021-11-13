Government silent on Stabroek re-development project

– City Mayor

Kaieteur News – The Mayor and City Council, to this day, still awaits a response from Central Government about the implementation of its re-development project for the Stabroek Market area located in central Georgetown. This project is set to stretch from the old Guyana National Cooperative Bank (GNCB) at Cornhill Street all the way to the vendor’s mall on Water and Robb Streets.

The Mayor, Ubraj Narine, when contacted told Kaieteur News, that since the PPP/C Administration took office back in August of 2020, he had gotten no response to this proposal. He noted that he had sent a letter late last year requesting a meeting to discuss matters about the project, and neither the President nor the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development had since responded. Over that time, he had met with a few potential investors to discuss their interest. Mayor Narine added that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on its own cannot achieve the completion of this project, and that it requires the support of the Central Government, Ministerial bodies, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), the Private Sector Commission, and other stakeholders to play their part, so as to ensure that it is successful. He added that there are international bodies, such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and other investors abroad that are set to partake in the project.

The Stabroek re-development project points to the enhancement and modernisation of the Stabroek Market area and also the country’s tourism industry, “It will be a different face for our city, not only is it development for our country, but also for our people.” The mayor also noted that the project aims to remove vendors off the streets into better facilities, so as to ensure improved standards for selling and producing goods. In addition, there will be adequate seating arrangements for citizens awaiting public transportation, as there is expected to be a terminal for buses and a car park for vehicles from all districts. All of these facilities are intended to reduce the number of vehicles that are usually parked haphazardly and chaotically on the roads, and the large litters of garbage left all around the city.

There is no set timeline as to when the project is expected to be completed due to the support awaited from the government, but which is still unknown. However, Narine stated he is willing to work with the government towards the betterment of the city and of the Guyanese people, and is yet to have a meeting with government officials and other stakeholders to discuss the initiation of this project.