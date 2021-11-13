GFF – K&S launch year-end Futsal tourney

Latest update November 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 13, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue, the second of a total of three year-end competitions that are being organised by the Kashif & Shanghai (K&S) Organisation in collaboration with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) was launched. This tournament is the GFF-K&S Futsal Championship.
The Futsal Championship kicks off on December 16th and will conclude on January 8th.
A total of 32 teams will be in the competition with Georgetown having 16 teams participating. Meanwhile, Linden, West Demerara, East Coast and East Bank will have four each.
K&S representative, Frank ‘English’ Parris, explained that due to logistical reasons and a lack of accommodation, teams from Bartica, Essequibo and Rupununi could not be facilitated this year but they will not be forgotten in upcoming events.
Head of the GFF Wayne Forde, who was present at the launch, shared that the feedback from teams have been very positive and they are all aware that this will be a fully vaccinated only event.
Fans and all other stakeholders are also advised to get vaccinated as well since that will be the only way to gain access into the playing venues. In a bid to help patrons get inoculated, Forde announced that the GFF will be hosting several vaccination drives.
Today, players, match officials, coaches, staff and fans will be able to attend Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Centre vaccination sites in Berbice, Linden and West Coast Demerara, as follows:
Berbice Football Association
New Amsterdam Scotts School Ground – 10:00h to 15:00h
Corriverton
Springlands – FACT Pavement – 10:0h to 15:00h
West Coast Demerara Football Association
Number Five Village Ground – 10:00h to 15:00h
Upper Demerara Football Association
Linden Egbert Benjamin Exhibition and Conference Centre – 09:00h to 15:00h
