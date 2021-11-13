Latest update November 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

DeSinco Limited assisted 20 CSEC students with exam fees

Nov 13, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – DeSinco Limited donated a total of $1,145,098 for CXC fees to twenty students in seven High Schools across the country. The money was allocated through the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.
During the months of June and July last year, a number of students across the country were excelling and had the ability to write 10 or more subjects at the CSEC examination, but did not have the funds for the examination fees.
The Managing Director of DeSinco Limited, Frank DeAbreu, approached some leading schools across the country, including Queen’s College, Mackenzie High, Berbice High, The Bishops High, St. Rose’s and St, Joseph’s. These schools were recommended by the Ministry of Education, and some twenty students were selected and were given the opportunity to write a combined total of 111 subjects.
The company related that it is encouraged by the students results which netted a total of 71 Grade Ones, 93 Grade Twos, 35 Grade Threes and quite a few Grade Fours, while Queen’s College topped with the highest number of Grade Ones.
The initiative started years ago when the Deputy Head of Queen’s College, Ms. Gem, had asked Mr. DeAbreu to assist a student to write 11 subjects, which he did. The student recorded success with 11 Grade Ones, and also managed to top the entire Caribbean.
Mr. DeAbreu wishes to remind students and teachers that most highly qualified Guyanese of the past and present were rounded in academics, sports, and religion.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup GKR Ariel, Regal Legends flawless on opening day

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup GKR Ariel, Regal Legends...

Nov 13, 2021

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – GKR Ariel and Regal Legends started off their campaign on a positive note when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5...
Read More
GFF – K&S launch year-end Futsal tourney

GFF – K&S launch year-end Futsal...

Nov 13, 2021

Guyana out of FIBA America Cup 3X3

Guyana out of FIBA America Cup 3X3

Nov 13, 2021

Chanderpaul appointed batting consultant for the West Indies Rising Stars U19s28 players selected for two-week High-Performance Camp starting November 15

Chanderpaul appointed batting consultant for the...

Nov 13, 2021

Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee to stage Tapeball cricket competition

Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee...

Nov 13, 2021

Banks to Sponsor SA 10KM Classic

Banks to Sponsor SA 10KM Classic

Nov 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Climate change is bogus!

    Kaieteur News – The Earth is warming. But climate change is a hoax. The warming of the Earth’s temperature is not... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]