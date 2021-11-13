DeSinco Limited assisted 20 CSEC students with exam fees

Kaieteur News – DeSinco Limited donated a total of $1,145,098 for CXC fees to twenty students in seven High Schools across the country. The money was allocated through the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.

During the months of June and July last year, a number of students across the country were excelling and had the ability to write 10 or more subjects at the CSEC examination, but did not have the funds for the examination fees.

The Managing Director of DeSinco Limited, Frank DeAbreu, approached some leading schools across the country, including Queen’s College, Mackenzie High, Berbice High, The Bishops High, St. Rose’s and St, Joseph’s. These schools were recommended by the Ministry of Education, and some twenty students were selected and were given the opportunity to write a combined total of 111 subjects.

The company related that it is encouraged by the students results which netted a total of 71 Grade Ones, 93 Grade Twos, 35 Grade Threes and quite a few Grade Fours, while Queen’s College topped with the highest number of Grade Ones.

The initiative started years ago when the Deputy Head of Queen’s College, Ms. Gem, had asked Mr. DeAbreu to assist a student to write 11 subjects, which he did. The student recorded success with 11 Grade Ones, and also managed to top the entire Caribbean.

Mr. DeAbreu wishes to remind students and teachers that most highly qualified Guyanese of the past and present were rounded in academics, sports, and religion.