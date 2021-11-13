De barricades are down

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat a man who nah like see barriers pun de seawall. He went with he sledge hammer de other day and lash off dem padlock pun de barriers wah leading to de seawall.

He nah know is who put up de de barriers – wah look like police barriers. But he feel he gat a right fuh drive up to de beach and so he knack off de lock and move de barriers.

Is de same man wah bin seh how he stand alone in defending democracy. After de swearing in of de president he bin really stand alone because people dun fuhget bout he.

But he return to de limelight with he sledge hammer. De man intended to de max to ensure dat nothing nah block he from going on de seawall. He mussy be like sea breeze.

Nah ask dem boys why people wan drive up pun de seawall. Wah dem boys know is dat no one suppose to drive over any sea wall much less we fragile one. Dah part of de sea defence nah gat strong solid concrete wall, suh it wan elevation. When dem car drive pun it, it could get flatten and put we all at risk of rising sea levels.

But is fuh de sea defence authorities fuh decide whether dem gan allow people fuh drive pon de beach and is fuh de Popo fuh determine is who bin put up de barriers wah de man clear way de other day.

Talk half and find out is whose barriers!