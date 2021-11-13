Cutlass bandit loses loot in escape bid

Latest update November 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A cutlass bandit dropped the items he stole from a businessman during a robbery, while making good his escape over a fence
The robbery took place around 20:30hrs at the Tushen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.
According to police, a 40-year-old businessman was closing up his bar, when the suspect walked in and claimed that he came to buy something to drink.
The businessman had just responded that he was closed, when the suspect pulled out a cutlass from his waist and dealt him a chop to his right hand. The bandit then pushed his hand into the victim’s pocket and took away his iPhone Six valued at $45,000 and $30,000 in cash.
In the process of jumping the back fence that surrounded the facility, the suspect dropped the above mentioned items, which were then recovered by the victim.
An alarm was then raised and the police was summoned. The victim was then escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen by a doctor, treated, and sent away.
Police investigations are currently in progress.
