Climate change is bogus!

Kaieteur News – The Earth is warming. But climate change is a hoax.

The warming of the Earth’s temperature is not caused by greenhouse gas emissions. There are many small causes which contribute to global warming but there are two main causes.

The first is the alignment of the Earth in relation to the sun. At present, in this century, the Earth is at its closest point to the sun. As such, you can expect that global temperatures will be hotter than at any other period in recent human history.

There may come a time, perhaps billions of years from now, when the Earth will be at its furthest from the sun. The world will return then to the Ice Age.

But before that happens, the Sun is likely to burn itself out and civilisation will end. So the Second Ice Age may not happen once the Sun implodes.No one has ever asked why there was an Ice Age. The answer is simple; the Earth was then furthest away from the Sun. Today it is becoming aligned closer to the sun and so global temperatures are rising.

Obviously, the closer the Earth gets to the sun, the hotter it will become. So forget about all that garbage about greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change. In the industrial age when coal was the main source of energy, greenhouse gases were being emitted uncontrollably into the atmosphere. And no one said anything then about climate change.

The second major cause of climate change is cloud cover. Everyone knows that when there is a low thick cloud that covers the skies, the day is cooler. The reason why is because the cloud blocks the sunrays from penetrating and create a cooler surface.

At present, we have a phenomenon known as thin cloud cover. In effect, the cloud cover is thinner thereby allowing greater light and heat to penetrate. As such, what happens is that global temperatures are rising.

Clouds act as a blanket. They reflect light and heat, allowing for the Earth to retain heat and also, at other times, reflecting heat away from the Earth allowing for cooler temperatures. The clouds are like a thermostat helping to regulate the Earth’s temperature.

Cloud thinning is contributing to global warming. Warmer temperatures have nothing to do with greenhouse gas emissions from human activity. It is being contributed to by cloud thinning and by the alignment of the sun.

Now, I am sure that I have managed to explain to you why there is global warming. But what I have not managed to do is to explain why the world is being lulled into believing that greenhouse gas emissions are the cause of global warming.

Here again, there are two main factors at work. The first is what is called eco-imperialism. The forest producing developed nations want to continue to command global timber stocks and so for the past 30 years, they have been funding a global environmental movement to force developing countries to keep their forest intact and thereby ensure the developed world domination of global timber supplies.

The second factor which explains why the world is being forced into believing that human emissions are the cause of global warming has to do with competitiveness. The rich countries of the world are no longer the most competitive in the production of goods and services. Beginning 60 years ago, they recognised that they would have been ousted in this area and so they began outsourcing their production to the Asian Tigers, and instead focused on developing a much stronger services economy.

But the world is catching up with them in this area and so the next frontier of capitalist domination is now emerging: renewable energy. Within the next 20 years, the USA and Europe are going to surpass the rest of the world in the development of renewable energy technologies. Climate change is the ruse to create the global demand for the new renewable energy technology, which will sweep the world within the next five years.

Now if you believed anything that I have just written, you are a sucker for conspiracy theories. Nothing which I have said above has any basis in science or fact. But I am sure that quite a few of you were taking me seriously all along, even though you may not want to admit it all along.

It shows how easy it is for conspiracy theorists to entrap your mind and to make you one of their followers. It shows why today, the greatest threat to ending the COVID-19 pandemic is the conspiracy theories about chips being implanted in the vaccine and about the vaccines not being safe and not effective.

People are going to believe all that nonsense without any proof, yet be unwilling to accept the findings of scientists who laboured in record time to develop a vaccine.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)