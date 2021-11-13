500 increase in Robbery Under Arms in Region One

Kaieteur News – Region One has recorded the highest increase in overall crime at approximately 132.4 percent. This was revealed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali during his address to the nation yesterday, as he explained that the crime rate in Guyana is increasing and how the Government is planning to tackle these type of situations.

In 2020, one incident of Robbery Under Arms occurred in Region One. In comparison, there have been six incidents of the same crime committed in Region One, which represents a 500 percent increase, President Ali noted.

However, the President explained that the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) statistics shows that countrywide, crime has decreased by 19.4 percent when compared to the same period last year. The Head of State stated that the situation is different regionally, with Regions One, Six, Seven, and Nine recording increases in Robbery Under Arms.

President Ali highlighted that the Government is set to launch a programme whereby criminals who want to change their lives can have a forthright discussion with high-ranking Government officials on how to go about such a change.

The President revealed that with this new project, persons will be given a second chance to change their lives from one of crime.

President Ali further explained that this initiative will be completely confidential.

“Once you want to change your life, we want a discussion with you, we want talk to you, to give you an alternative pathway to earn an honest income and living a decent life,” Dr. Ali said.

He emphasized that, “We want to work with you on giving you a better option at life.”

Nevertheless, the President stated that the strategy is to look at each area individually to identify what is the reason for the crime rate increase there.

Furthermore, Dr. Ali stated that Region One has seen an influx of migrants, who have their own social and economic crises. This new programme is considered to be a part of the GPF’s crime-fighting standards.