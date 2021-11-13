Latest update November 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

500 increase in Robbery Under Arms in Region One

Nov 13, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Region One has recorded the highest increase in overall crime at approximately 132.4 percent. This was revealed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali during his address to the nation yesterday, as he explained that the crime rate in Guyana is increasing and how the Government is planning to tackle these type of situations.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali

In 2020, one incident of Robbery Under Arms occurred in Region One. In comparison, there have been six incidents of the same crime committed in Region One, which represents a 500 percent increase, President Ali noted.
However, the President explained that the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) statistics shows that countrywide, crime has decreased by 19.4 percent when compared to the same period last year. The Head of State stated that the situation is different regionally, with Regions One, Six, Seven, and Nine recording increases in Robbery Under Arms.
President Ali highlighted that the Government is set to launch a programme whereby criminals who want to change their lives can have a forthright discussion with high-ranking Government officials on how to go about such a change.
The President revealed that with this new project, persons will be given a second chance to change their lives from one of crime.
President Ali further explained that this initiative will be completely confidential.
“Once you want to change your life, we want a discussion with you, we want talk to you, to give you an alternative pathway to earn an honest income and living a decent life,” Dr. Ali said.
He emphasized that, “We want to work with you on giving you a better option at life.”
Nevertheless, the President stated that the strategy is to look at each area individually to identify what is the reason for the crime rate increase there.
Furthermore, Dr. Ali stated that Region One has seen an influx of migrants, who have their own social and economic crises. This new programme is considered to be a part of the GPF’s crime-fighting standards.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup GKR Ariel, Regal Legends flawless on opening day

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup GKR Ariel, Regal Legends...

Nov 13, 2021

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – GKR Ariel and Regal Legends started off their campaign on a positive note when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5...
Read More
GFF – K&S launch year-end Futsal tourney

GFF – K&S launch year-end Futsal...

Nov 13, 2021

Guyana out of FIBA America Cup 3X3

Guyana out of FIBA America Cup 3X3

Nov 13, 2021

Chanderpaul appointed batting consultant for the West Indies Rising Stars U19s28 players selected for two-week High-Performance Camp starting November 15

Chanderpaul appointed batting consultant for the...

Nov 13, 2021

Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee to stage Tapeball cricket competition

Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee...

Nov 13, 2021

Banks to Sponsor SA 10KM Classic

Banks to Sponsor SA 10KM Classic

Nov 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Climate change is bogus!

    Kaieteur News – The Earth is warming. But climate change is a hoax. The warming of the Earth’s temperature is not... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]