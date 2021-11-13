119 new COVID – 19 cases recorded within last 24 hours

Latest update November 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that within the last 24-hour period, it has recorded a total of 119 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 36,652.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Six leads with 43 new cases, Region Four with 35, Region Three with 17, Region 10 with 13, Region Two with5, Region Five with4, and Regions One and Eight with 1each.
According to statistics provided in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, there are 16 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 55 persons in institutional isolation, 2,259 in home isolation and 15 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 33,367 persons who tested positive have recovered.
