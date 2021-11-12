Thieves take up residence in home of couple on vacation

Kaieteur News – Thieves have not only burglarised the Henrietta Essequibo, Region Two home of a couple on vacation but also reportedly taken up residence there in the nights.

Kaieteur News was told that since the couple, a businesswoman, Farida Khan and her husband left the area to travel abroad, their two storey concrete home has become a primary target for criminal elements in the Anna Regina Community and has been burglarised several times in the last two months.

According to reports reaching this newspaper, the house was discovered burglarised on Wednesday around 08:30hrs by the caretaker who was left in charge. The caretaker said that he does not know when the break-in occurred but residents hinted that the home was targeted multiple times in the last two months.

Sources close to the investigations said that apart from ransacking the house and carting off with valuables, such as a weeding machine, electrical items and construction tools, they believe that the perpetrator/s had even occupied the home for a period of time. Investigators noted that there were bottles of liquor throughout the home along with cigarette butts. A mattress was even removed from one of the rooms in the house and placed on the floor in a secluded area in the home which suggests that the burglar(s) were using it to sleep.

This publication was told thieves gained entry to the home, by tampering with the grill-work protecting the kitchen window situated on the rear western side of the home before prying it open. Kaieteur News visited the scene and observed that the entire bottom and top flats were ransacked. It was observed too that a door leading to the top flat had been pried open also.

Kaieteur News understands too that this is not first time that the owners had their home burglarised. Back in August there was a similar occurrence.

Anyone who has information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect/s, are asked to contact the family on 624-1021, 683 3795 or the nearest police station.