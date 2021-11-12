Sales clerk held at gunpoint during robbery at JohnnyP Supermarket

Latest update November 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old sales representative of the Johnny P Supermarket was held at gunpoint during a robbery Tuesday night at the South Ruimveldt Park shopping centre.
The Kaieteur News understands that two cashiers, ages twenty-eight and twenty-six were on duty at the Supermarket during the time of the robbery. It was alleged that the twenty-eight year old stepped out of the supermarket’s Western Union office, leaving the door open, and preceded to the front of the supermarket to conduct a transaction for a customer.
Upon his return, he was confronted by one of the suspects who was armed with a handgun, and held him at gunpoint. The suspect then ordered the 28-year-old to hand over his articles. This include an iPhone 11 valued at $180,000 and a gold ring valued $112,000 and additionally one HP laptop valued at $75,000, property of his 26-year-old co-worker.
The victims were then ordered to lay on the ground as the suspect made good his escape with the above mentioned items and an undisclosed amount of cash which belongs to the establishment. He was then joined by his partner in crime who was waiting outside for him. They escaped on a motorcycle which was parked in front of the supermarket.
