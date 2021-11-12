Popo pun de prowl

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Yuh ever notice how when people doing a lot ah stupidness pun de road, de police never around.

Dem boys noticing how people double parking pun de same side ah de road and de police never around fuh catch dem or not bothering to tek action.

But de one time, you mek de slightest ah mistake, dem pull yuh in de corner and asking yuh whether it gan be leff or write.

Christmas deh round de corner. And dem traffic ranks nah waiting fuh last minute shopping. Dem stocking up early fuh mek sure dem pantry nah gan empty.

Is all round dem deh stopping vehicle. Nowadays yuh nah know wha is road block and what is routine stop. Popo riding round with motorbike – dem does call dem anti-crime unit – and dem mekkin’ traffic stop and want see papers.

Den deh gat some wuh love dem big truck. Dem always stopping dem big truck.

But yuh gat some nowadays hunting in packs. Dem does come together and set up dem own road block. Dem stopping vehicle and if dem nah find nothing, dem does ask yuh fuh put on yuh trafficator and brake light. Dem looking fuh wan excuse fuh throw de book at yuh.

De curfew push back so dem nah prowling late fuh see who breaking de curfew. But dem still looking fuh see who drinking and driving.

De other night de popo stop a man and notice a bottle pun he seat. Dem ask de man “What yuh gat in dat bottle?”

De man answer, “Plain water.”

One ah dem popo tek a sip and exclaimed and seh “This is red wine.”

De man looked at de popo, raise he eyes heavenward, and said, “THANK YOU JESUS, YOU’VE DONE IT AGAIN.”