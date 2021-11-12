Petterson-Griffith, Taharally headline Guyana team for FESUPO C/Ship in Ecuador

Latest update November 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana amateur Powerlifting Federation has named their team for the Fiscalizado por la Federación Sudamericana de Powerlifting (FESUPO) scheduled for December 6 in Ecuador.The team includes Carlos Petterson-Griffith, Nadina Taharally, Wasim Mohamed and Franklyn Brisport-Luke.The full squad reads; Nadina Taharally 76 kg, MI – Classics; Franklyn Brisport-Luke 66 kg MII- Classics/Suited; Nairanjan Singh 83 kg MIV – Equipped; Carlos Petterson-Griffith 93 kg Open – Classics/Suited; Wasim Mohamed 93 kg Open – Classics; E. Gordon Spencer 93 kg MIII – Equipped; Roger Rogers 120 kg MII – Classics; Gonsalves Romario 66Kg Open – Classics; Adams Paul 83 kg Open – Classics; Williams Bjorn 105 kg Open – Classics.
