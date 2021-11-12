New school in Region 8 to cost $45M- engineer’s estimate

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Thursday opened bids for three governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance office.

One notable project is that of the construction of a new primary school at Kanapang, in Region Eight- a project which falls under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. The construction of the new school is pegged at some $45,840,095, according to the engineer’s estimate.

Kanapang is a small Amerindian Village located in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) which is home to about 200 persons. The small village borders that of neighbouring Brazil. Kaieteur News understands that the community currently has only one learning institution which houses both nursery and primary school students. This wooden-structure which has been erected for over 15 years now, is currently in a dilapidated condition.

Other projects for which bids were opened yesterday are the supply and delivery of electrical cables for the Guyana Defence Force and supply and installation of transmission lines for solar plants at Bartica and Lethem.

Below are the company and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development – Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni)

Construction of Primary School at Kanapang Village located in Region Eight.