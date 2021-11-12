Massive discrepancy found in flood relief distribution

– Region Six Chairman says NAREI received over 7641 complaints

Kaieteur News – The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) has confirmed that there have been massive discrepancies in the distribution of flood relief grants and announced that over 2641 additional complaints have been lodged by farmers in the administering of the scheme.

The 2641complaints have been added to the over 5000 that were previously reported, Regional Chairman David Armogan told the Thursday 11th November 2021 statutory meeting of the Region Six RDC. During the chaotic first phase of the cash distribution, several farmers had lodged complaints, alleging massive fraud. Following these reports Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said that there will be a one-month extension for farmers to get registered and verified to receive the flood relief grant.

“During the one-month period, NAREI alone received 2641 more complaints because the earlier one was over 5000. Right now the verification process is on so who have the proof that indeed they lost, their names will be put on the list to receive the grant, but those who are intent on making mischief will not be put on the list.” Armogan said. Three locations were identified to facilitate the one-month process and those locations were the Regional Democratic Council in New Amsterdam, The Albion Sports Complex in Albion, Corentyne, Berbice and No. 63 Village (NAREI), Upper Corentyne, Berbice.

According to the Regional Chairman, already, there have been several reports of persons registering more than once. He added that there have also been instances where farmers already collected monies but has now sent their wives to collect as well.

“Some people have booked their name here (at the RDC) then went to Albion and book their name, then went to Skeldon and book their name too, so they are looking to draw money three times or something, and that is some of the things we have started to discover. So it is going to take some time”, he disclosed. In other cases, the Chairman said that persons would have registered that they incurred losses due to the flooding, but they have not planted rice in years. These reports he said will have to be dealt with by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Additionally, for persons who would have received their cheques but were faced with the issue of incorrect spelling of their names, the Ministry of Agriculture together with the Ministry of Finance is in the process of preparing the cheques and are ensuring that the names are correctly spelt.