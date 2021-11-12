Letter to the Sports Editor What’s the excuse now Roger?

Latest update November 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2021 Sports
Dear Sir,
Kaieteur News – Now that the West Indies team is out of the world cup, the naysayers had simply been proven right.
It will be interesting to hear what Chairman of selectors Roger Harper have to say about this recent debacle.
It all started with poor selection in the first place, the omission, retention and recall of players that in no right thinking country could been in that squad.
Pakistan immediately comes to mind.
With the installation of Ramiz Raja as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PTCCB) by no other that Prime Minister and former captain Imran Khan, he immediately set out to change the team selected, the results by Pakistan thus far needs no mention, by dismantling the POWERHOUSE India, and winning every other game so far, is simply remarkable.
I remember seeing Ramiz Raja in 1988 at Bourda, bowled by Curtley Ambrose with his ninth delivery in test cricket.
He is as feisty an administrator, a player and a commentator, good signs for Pakistan cricket.
In contrast, Roger refused to correct the mistakes by the selectors after the likes of Romario Shepherd, who proved his all-round ability, Sherfane Rutherford, who was more than consistent and deserved selection, the obvious blunder to recall Ravi Rampaul and an out of sync Oshane Thomas is criminal.
He said, no matter the critics at that time, the team wouldn’t be changed.
I am making a personal appeal to President Skerritt and VP Shallow, dismantle this selection panel if they refuse to do the honorable thing, resign.
On this same note, bon voyage Christopher Henry Gayle, you have done us proud, hope to see you knighted sooner than later, best of luck DJ Bravo, a true stalwart of the game.
We need new vision, new direction and a comprehensive revamp of this team as we move forward.
Come on Roger, your slip is showing, resign and save this region further embarrassment.
Regards,
Ronald Shepherd.
Nov 12, 2021– Trophy Stall onboard By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The fifth edition of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup commences today at several...
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have known the CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) for over 15 years. He... more
Kaieteur News – There are a great number of suspected mentally ill persons walking around the streets of the country.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]