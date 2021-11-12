Letter to the Sports Editor What’s the excuse now Roger?

Dear Sir,

Kaieteur News – Now that the West Indies team is out of the world cup, the naysayers had simply been proven right.

It will be interesting to hear what Chairman of selectors Roger Harper have to say about this recent debacle.

It all started with poor selection in the first place, the omission, retention and recall of players that in no right thinking country could been in that squad.

Pakistan immediately comes to mind.

With the installation of Ramiz Raja as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PTCCB) by no other that Prime Minister and former captain Imran Khan, he immediately set out to change the team selected, the results by Pakistan thus far needs no mention, by dismantling the POWERHOUSE India, and winning every other game so far, is simply remarkable.

I remember seeing Ramiz Raja in 1988 at Bourda, bowled by Curtley Ambrose with his ninth delivery in test cricket.

He is as feisty an administrator, a player and a commentator, good signs for Pakistan cricket.

In contrast, Roger refused to correct the mistakes by the selectors after the likes of Romario Shepherd, who proved his all-round ability, Sherfane Rutherford, who was more than consistent and deserved selection, the obvious blunder to recall Ravi Rampaul and an out of sync Oshane Thomas is criminal.

He said, no matter the critics at that time, the team wouldn’t be changed.

I am making a personal appeal to President Skerritt and VP Shallow, dismantle this selection panel if they refuse to do the honorable thing, resign.

On this same note, bon voyage Christopher Henry Gayle, you have done us proud, hope to see you knighted sooner than later, best of luck DJ Bravo, a true stalwart of the game.

We need new vision, new direction and a comprehensive revamp of this team as we move forward.

Come on Roger, your slip is showing, resign and save this region further embarrassment.

Regards,

Ronald Shepherd.