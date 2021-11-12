Labourer in search of job in rickety boat found dead in river

Latest update November 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old labourer, Jamieson De Abreu, called “Major” who had left his home on Monday at Maria Henrietta, Region 10, on a hunt for work was found dead floating in the Berbice River two days later.
De Abreu’s decomposing remains were found around 08:00hrs on Wednesday close to a small village called Wiruni in the Berbice River. He was last seen alive leaving the Maria Henrietta landing on Monday sometime after 06:05hrs paddling downriver in a small dilapidated wooden boat. Kaieteur News understands that the man had left his home that morning in search for work.
According to the Toshao of Maria Henrietta, Denzel Hartman, De Abreu had moved to the village some two years ago and lived alone in a small wooden house. He did a number of jobs, such as farming, land clearing, construction or any job he could find. Kaieteur was told that before heading to do his job hunting that morning, he stopped at a shop and credited two cigarettes. He reportedly gave the shop-owner three peppers for the favour and assured her that he will return to pay but he never did.
Realising that it was unlike De Abreu not returning home his neighbours raised an alarm and a search party was launched but they never found him. However, on Wednesday someone traversing the river noticed a corpse floating in the river. Police were alerted and it was retrieved and identified to be that of the missing labourer De Abreu. Police reported that no marks of violence were seen on his body except for suspected fish bites to the face and upper part of the body. His body is currently at the Kwakwani Regional Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.
