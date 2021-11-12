Guyanese Lambert to officiate in NCAA conference finals

Kaieteur News – Overseas based Guyanese football referee, Kayode Lambert, has been plying his trade in the United States where he now resides and his consistency and experience has now

seen him being afforded the opportunity to officiate in today’s NCAA men’s East Conference finals that will see Tennesse Wesleyan University being pitted against Point University from 12:30hrs.

During an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Lambert expressed great excitement to have this opportunity.

He shared that he has been officiating for over 18 years and at times, juggling both his professional life and refereeing become very hectic resulting in many opportunities being turned down in the past.

The 42-year-old referee credited his solid foundation gained in his formative days in Guyana which has helped him in many ways to fully understand the basics.“My long term goal is to help develop some referees back home. We (Guyana) are always in need of referees, I want to make contact with the Guyana Referees Association where I can create a software to help them track the performance of referees.

I think Deion Inniss is still around that circle so I will make contact with him and show him my plans”, Lambert posited.

In conclusion he revealed that, “My humble foundation in church still keep me going, all praises to God.”