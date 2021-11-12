Guyana men’s team to participate in PanamT/T C/Ships in Lima, Peru

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has named their team for participation in the 2021 Senior Pan American Table Tennis championships that is scheduled to begin tomorrow and conclude on the November 19th in Lima, Peru.

The GTTA recently received formal confirmation from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Americas that Guyana’s men’s team have gained qualification to the Pan American table tennis championships after being initially listed as the first reserve team while the Women’s team were selected to participate in the championships based on their world rank position.

A correspondence from the GTTA noted that both teams’ qualification is a significant feat for table tennis in Guyana since it positions the nations among the top teams in the region.

The men’s team comprises of current national champion Christopher Franklin, Caribbean men’s bronze medalist Shemar Britton, Joel Alleyne and Nigel Anthony Bryan.

Based on the new ITTF world ranking systems, which is geared towards encouraging participation in ITTF events, players are now awarded participation points for playing ITTF rank competitions whereas the old system required wining and advancement in draws of a competition for players to receive world ranking points.

With the restart of competitions occurring globally in Table Tennis and world ranking becoming a major factor in determining qualification for key events given the Covid-9 pandemic, it has become important that the GTTA to have players participate in key competitions and training camps.

The Pan American championships will be used to select the teams for the World Table Tennis championships in Chengdu, China in March, 2022.

The team led by National Champion and Captain Christopher Franklin departs on the 12th November

The women’s team who qualified for the championships based on their world rank will not be participating in the competition due to some reasons beyond control.