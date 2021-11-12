Guyana men’s team to participate in PanamT/T C/Ships in Lima, Peru

Latest update November 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has named their team for participation in the 2021 Senior Pan American Table Tennis championships that is scheduled to begin tomorrow and conclude on the November 19th in Lima, Peru.
The GTTA recently received formal confirmation from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Americas that Guyana’s men’s team have gained qualification to the Pan American table tennis championships after being initially listed as the first reserve team while the Women’s team were selected to participate in the championships based on their world rank position.
A correspondence from the GTTA noted that both teams’ qualification is a significant feat for table tennis in Guyana since it positions the nations among the top teams in the region.
The men’s team comprises of current national champion Christopher Franklin, Caribbean men’s bronze medalist Shemar Britton, Joel Alleyne and Nigel Anthony Bryan.
Based on the new ITTF world ranking systems, which is geared towards encouraging participation in ITTF events, players are now awarded participation points for playing ITTF rank competitions whereas the old system required wining and advancement in draws of a competition for players to receive world ranking points.
With the restart of competitions occurring globally in Table Tennis and world ranking becoming a major factor in determining qualification for key events given the Covid-9 pandemic, it has become important that the GTTA to have players participate in key competitions and training camps.
The Pan American championships will be used to select the teams for the World Table Tennis championships in Chengdu, China in March, 2022.
The team led by National Champion and Captain Christopher Franklin departs on the 12th November
The women’s team who qualified for the championships based on their world rank will not be participating in the competition due to some reasons beyond control.
Nov 12, 2021– Trophy Stall onboard By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The fifth edition of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup commences today at several...
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have known the CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) for over 15 years. He... more
Kaieteur News – There are a great number of suspected mentally ill persons walking around the streets of the country.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]