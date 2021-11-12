GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off today

– Trophy Stall onboard

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – The fifth edition of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup commences today at several venues in Demerara.

The tournament will be played in three categories – Open, Masters over-45 and Legends over-50.

Six teams will contest the open division, six teams will battle in the over-45 segment and eight teams will face off in the over-50 category.

The teams have been divided into two groups in each category, and the top two teams from each group will go through to the semi finals.

Regal Legends are the defending champions in the over-50 category and will be looking to add to their trophy cabinet. Although they possess a formidable lineup, they can expect stiff competition from the likes of Floodlights, Wellman and NY Hustlers in the group stage. Orlando Legends, NYSCL Legends, Rockaway and Carpet Doctors will contest group B in this category. Mahendra Hardyal will lead Regal Legends which include Eon Abel, Rudolph Baker, Eric Thomas and Unnis Yusuf. Among other players expected to be on show in this segment are Anil Beharry, Rickey Deonarain, Mike Singh, Wayne Jones and Lloyd Ruplall.

Fisherman Masters are the defending champions in the over-45 segment and they have echoed confidence of retaining their title. They will battle in the group stage against Success, Essequibo and Regal Masters. NY Doctors and Ariel Masters will also compete in this category.

Fisherman team consist Zameer Hassan, Ramo Malone, Dennis Mangroo, Jagdesh Persaud, Robert Mohan and Bhim George. Some other players set to be on show in this category are Mohendra Arjune, Saheed Mohamed, Roy Persaud, Sheldon Perch, Mark Fung, Keith Fraser, Tyrone Sanasie and Khemchand Dindyal.

Defending open champion Speedboat will once again be looking to prove their worth in this division; however they can expect challenges from the likes Success, Airport and Ariel. Name Brand and Regal are the other teams in this division. Speedboat comprise of Greg Singh, Wazeer Hussain, Shazim Hussain, Lennox Marks, Safraz Esau and Beepaul Bandoo.

Among other players expected to be on show in this division are Anand Bharat, Ameer Khan, Sachin Ramsarran and Reyaz Esau.

Meanwhile, Trophy Stall has thrown their support behind the tournament which will culminate on Sunday at the National Stadium. At a simple ceremony held yesterday at their South Road location, the entity presented the trophies to the President of the GSCL Inc Ian John.

John stated that over $1M in prizes are to be won and the tournament has attracted a number of overseas teams which will add to its enthusiasm.

He added that they have been given approval for 40% capacity crowd during the finals and noted that all covid guidelines will be observed. John informed that fans entering any venue during the competition will have to show their vaccination cards.

The other sponsors are Banks DIH, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Elegant Jewellery and Pawn Shop, It’s our life ARD Youtuber, Crown Mining, Dinar Trading, Dyna’s Embroidery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Permaul’s Trading, Rajiv Ghandi University, P and P Insurance, Star Party Rentals, Lucky Star Boutique, Price Chopper Store and Associate Packers.