Fully vaccinated man among latest COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – A fully vaccinated man is among the three new Covid-19 deaths announced by the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The three deaths have pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 955.

According to the ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a fully vaccinated person and two unvaccinated persons who died over a two-day period (November 9 to 10) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The fatalities are that of a 60-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and two men. The fully vaccinated 63-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 73-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 94 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 36,533. The dashboard also shows that there are 17 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 53 persons in institutional isolation, 2,232 in home isolation and 13 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 33,276 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.