Fly – by-night company wins $346M contract to build primary school

—owners known for promoting football, Disc Jockeying

Kaieteur News – Popular Disc Jockey, Entertainer turned radio and television station owner, Kerwin Bollers has now ventured into the construction industry along with famed local football promoter, Shanghai Major.

Under the auspices of Statement Investment Inc., DJ Rawl Ferguson on Tuesday signed the contract for the construction of a $346M school at Bamia, Region 10. Football promoter, Shanghai Major also listed as one of the company’s principals for that new construction company.

That contract was signed at the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. Minister Dharamlall at the time of the signing said that the project is expected to be completed within 20 months. Dharamlall had also indicated that an engineering firm would be contracted during the course of the construction.

Regional Executive Officer, Dwight John, who inked the contract on behalf of the Region pointed to the need for a school in the locale considering the expanded housing drive.

According to Reports, Substantive Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, during the signing ceremony said such initiatives are critical within the region, as it paves the way for development.

“This area is very important in the development scope of our country because of its magnitude and because of its potential,” he noted. The school is expected to be ready for opening in 2024.

Minister Dharamlall urged the contractor to utilise labour from within the community as it will create employment for persons there. “Part of the vision of His Excellency is to ensure that whatever resources we place into different regions, that employment creation is one of those outcomes, as well as wealth generation. So, this is not an investment in a school alone, but it is also an investment in the wider economy of Region 10.” The bids were opened by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in July of this year, at which four companies made submissions. This publication understands that the company that has secured the contract was incorporated just over a month ago.

Meanwhile, on Thursday this newspaper reported a statement by Region 10 Chairman Deron Adams criticising the award of the contract, to the unknown builders, which was done at the level of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board. It was reported that four companies submitted bids for the contract. Adams said the Regional Democratic Council’s Public Works Committee will be closely monitoring the project, given it was awarded to a new contractor. “The Council pledges to continue to monitor these projects and hold these new contractors, the various Ministries and the Regional Executive Officer, Dwight John, accountable for the efficient and effective delivery of quality work on this and all other development projects funded by the taxes paid by its constituents and all Guyanese.” Adams also expressed his disappointed that the contract was signed without his notification, as an elected official of the region.

In his statement, he also pointed out that the project was conceptualised in 2017 but because of logistical issues, an award was never made. Instead, the funds budgeted were used to construct the Christianburg Primary School. “The Regional Democratic Council again takes note of the manner in which these developmental projects are being addressed, with scant regard being paid to the elected representatives of the people of Region 10,” the statement said.