Bandit beat, rob Super-bet cashier

Nov 12, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man who is employed as a cashier at the Papie Superbet shop in Tuschen, Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, was assaulted during a robbery while he was closing up the facility Tuesday night.
The incident occurred around 21:00 hours. The victim was closing the shop when a man approached him. During the confrontation the suspect drew a knife from his waist and dealt the teen several lashes about his body, after which he slammed him against a wall. The suspect then made his way over to the cashier area and grabbed a total of $367, 000 cash from a box.
Subsequently he made good his escape on foot. An alarm was then raised and the police were summoned. The cashier was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who treated the injuries he suffered to his right side jaw and sent him away.

