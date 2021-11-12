Bandit beat, rob Super-bet cashier

Latest update November 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man who is employed as a cashier at the Papie Superbet shop in Tuschen, Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, was assaulted during a robbery while he was closing up the facility Tuesday night.
The incident occurred around 21:00 hours. The victim was closing the shop when a man approached him. During the confrontation the suspect drew a knife from his waist and dealt the teen several lashes about his body, after which he slammed him against a wall. The suspect then made his way over to the cashier area and grabbed a total of $367, 000 cash from a box.
Subsequently he made good his escape on foot. An alarm was then raised and the police were summoned. The cashier was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who treated the injuries he suffered to his right side jaw and sent him away.
Nov 12, 2021– Trophy Stall onboard By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The fifth edition of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup commences today at several...
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have known the CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) for over 15 years. He... more
Kaieteur News – There are a great number of suspected mentally ill persons walking around the streets of the country.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]