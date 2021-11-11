T&T gas fire Exposes danger ahead at Wales — Janki

…says Govt. cannot justify spending US$1B to endanger lives of citizens

Kaieteur News – A fire that razed several petrochemical-based companies in Trinidad and Tobago’s (T&T) Natural Gas’ Industrial Zone at Point Lisas, has underscored the potential dangers ahead for Guyana as government moves ahead with the controversial gas-to-shore project at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

This is according to Environmentalist, Ms. Melinda Janki. According to the environmentalist—who is also a practicing Attorney-at-Law—“even experienced gas producers in Russia and the USA have had explosions and fires.” To this end, she posits, “a fire or a gas explosion at Wales would threaten the lives of residents and destroy property.”

According to Ms. Janki, “It would also put in grave danger our brave but under-funded and ill-equipped fire service personnel.” As such, she was adamant in her adumbration, “the government simply cannot justify spending a billion US$ to put people in danger.”

An inferno erupted inside the eTecK Park in Point Lisas, Monday evening—after a chemical factory went up in flames in the Natural Gas Industrial Zone. According to reports out of neighbouring T&T, scores of firefighters from Southern Divisional Headquarters, Central Division, Tunapuna, Wrightson Road, Princes Town and Siparia firefighters risked their lives for hours on end, to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other establishments near Pacific Avenue, Point Lisas.

The Point Lisas Industrial Estate comprises 103 companies involved in the production of petrochemicals such as methanol, ammonia and urea—akin to the proposed development at Wales in Guyana and to be powered and supplied using natural gas from the Stabroek Block. Scores are now on the breadline as the fire gutted Gemini Inks Caribbean Limited resulting in millions of dollars in losses.

Fortunately, there were no injuries and firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to other companies in the eTeck Park at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

While Fire Service Association President Leo Ramkissoon congratulated the officers for their efforts, especially since they had to battle over 100 small explosions with limited equipment, he is concerned that the Fire Service is lacking important equipment to effectively perform its duties, including rescues. The sentiments by Ramkisson echoes concerns raised by Ms. Janki’s in relation to an underfunded and ill equipped Guyana Fire Service.Reports emanating out of T&T said that for over three hours, the firefighters also battled to stop the blaze from spreading to nine containers filled with flammable chemicals on the eastern and southern sides of the eTecK Park.

The fire was believed to have originated from a Mastermix warehouse, but later it was said to be a building adjacent to Mastermix housing Gemini Inks, a printing supplies company.

The Government of Guyana is actively pursuing private investors for joint participation in gas related projects to accompany a natural gas fired power plant to primarily power an industrial park at Wales Development Zone (WDZ), in addition to supplying power to the national grid. The industrial zone, according to the administration plans envisions ventures similar to T&T, such as the production of urea/fertilizer and other associate products.

The Ministry of Natural Resources had earlier this year invited private investors to provide an Expression of Interest (EoI) to partake in Joint participation in the proposed gas-to-shore project with the Government and Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana. According to the advertised EoI, the Government and EEPGL are looking for partners “in designing or utilising the outputs from an NGL (Natural Gas Liquids)/LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) facility and related facilities.”

This includes, according to the Ministry, design, construction, and financing of a power plant fuelled by natural gas, where the power will be delivered to the Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) distribution grid. This is in addition to industries that can utilise natural gas for, “natural gas driven developments and growth.”

According to that invitation, the decision on Wales was taken after extensive evaluation of multiple sites with ExxonMobil Guyana Limited.

The oil major is currently undertaking the necessary geophysical and other studies required to map the route for the gas pipeline along the sea’s topography.

Additionally, works are underway with regards the onshore aspect of the pipeline with soil testing and other studies currently being undertaken. The WDZ encompasses over 14,000 plus acres of land of which approximately 1,300 acres will be set aside for heavy Industry/gas-related investments. The project, according to stakeholders, is expected to see some 27 kilometres of pipeline being laid out and buried from the Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) location to Wales, in addition to some 200 plus kilometres of pipeline from the Stabroek Block where the Liza Destiny Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel is located.

According to the administration, WDZ will be the location for the termination of the gas-pipeline measuring over 225 km from the Liza Area.

Additionally, it will involve the establishment of a gas-processing plant (GPP) and a Natural Gas Liquids Facility (NGL) capable of producing at least 4,000 bbl./day, including the fractionation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). With regards to the use of additional gases, the invitation detailed that responses dealing with NGLs should provide details of expectations on markets (local and regional), expected input prices, expected sale prices, level of investment on required infrastructure, proposed changes to the current configuration of the existing market, and ability to work with local partners and Government.