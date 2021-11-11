Spartans claim Ryan Boodhoo Birth Anniversary Dominoes title

Kaieteur News – Spartans chalked 80 games to emerge champions of the Ryan Boodhoo Birth Anniversary Dominoes competition which concluded recently at Turning Point. ‘Three Hundred’ placed second on 74 while Turning Point was third with 58 games.

Spartans established an early lead marking 16 games in the opening round while Three Hundred made eight and Turning Point six. Spartans managed 16 in the second round to stretch their advantage while Three Hundred made 12 and Turning Point scored six to remain the cellar position.

Spartans chalked 11 games in the third sitting while Three Hundred made 16 and Turning Point 12. Spartans dominance continued as they made 13 games in the fourth sitting to take their tally to 69 while Three Hundred scored 15 taking their overall games to 51 and Turning Point made 13 to be on 46 games.

Spartans held on to their lead as they took their total to 69 with 13 games in the fifth sitting. Three Hundred made nine to take their score to 60 and Turning Point managed 13, taking their total to 46. Spartans made 11 games in the final sitting while Three Hundred chalked 14 and Turning Point 12.

The winners received a trophy and $200,000, second place took home $100,000 and third place $55,000. The competition was sponsored by Golyn and Sons of Stabroek Market.