Latest update November 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rosignol edge Bartica Beacon in exciting friendly

Nov 11, 2021 Sports

– RMA’s prep. for Supe-16 year-end tourney intensify

Kaieteur News – As teams zoom in to plans for the Guyana Football Federation/Kashif & Shanghai year-end Super-16 tourney, clubs have been making the rounds to whip themselves into the best possible shape given the challenges presented by covid-19 presented.

Neil Linton (left) and Okifi Patoir

On Saturday last, the community of Bartica which has been enjoying somewhat of a boost in terms of competitive sports, once again hosted another club. This time it was Rosignol United from the Ancient County which was entertained by Beacon Football Club.
The friendly match took place at the Bartica Community Centre Ground and all covid-19 protocols were observed. The home fans were left disappointed however as Rosignol came from behind to win the encounter, 2-1. Beacon had enjoyed the lead after scoring in the first half much to the delight of the capacity crowd.
But the visiting team, led by 17 year-old Michael Jordon showed grit, perseverance and determination to piece together a better second half display which saw them scoring two unanswered goals thanks to strikes off the boots of Neil Linton and Okifi Patoir to silence the home fans and take the win, all in a friendly atmosphere.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

CMU20Q Guyana go down to Nicaragua who end unbeaten to win Group D and qualify

CMU20Q Guyana go down to Nicaragua who end unbeaten to win Group D...

Nov 11, 2021

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Under-20 ‘Golden Jaguars ended their campaign at the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship Qualifying played at the Estadio Panamericano in the Dominican...
Read More
Spartans claim Ryan Boodhoo Birth Anniversary Dominoes title

Spartans claim Ryan Boodhoo Birth Anniversary...

Nov 11, 2021

Rosignol edge Bartica Beacon in exciting friendly

Rosignol edge Bartica Beacon in exciting friendly

Nov 11, 2021

NSC shoots support to GABF for FIBA AmeriCup 3X3 teams

NSC shoots support to GABF for FIBA AmeriCup 3X3...

Nov 11, 2021

GFF Boys U13 Challenge Trophy

GFF Boys U13 Challenge Trophy

Nov 11, 2021

Fisherman Masters name team for GSCL Inc. PM T20 Cup

Fisherman Masters name team for GSCL Inc. PM T20...

Nov 11, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]