Rosignol edge Bartica Beacon in exciting friendly

– RMA’s prep. for Supe-16 year-end tourney intensify

Kaieteur News – As teams zoom in to plans for the Guyana Football Federation/Kashif & Shanghai year-end Super-16 tourney, clubs have been making the rounds to whip themselves into the best possible shape given the challenges presented by covid-19 presented.

On Saturday last, the community of Bartica which has been enjoying somewhat of a boost in terms of competitive sports, once again hosted another club. This time it was Rosignol United from the Ancient County which was entertained by Beacon Football Club.

The friendly match took place at the Bartica Community Centre Ground and all covid-19 protocols were observed. The home fans were left disappointed however as Rosignol came from behind to win the encounter, 2-1. Beacon had enjoyed the lead after scoring in the first half much to the delight of the capacity crowd.

But the visiting team, led by 17 year-old Michael Jordon showed grit, perseverance and determination to piece together a better second half display which saw them scoring two unanswered goals thanks to strikes off the boots of Neil Linton and Okifi Patoir to silence the home fans and take the win, all in a friendly atmosphere.