Latest update November 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Six man latest COVID-19 fatality

Nov 11, 2021 News

– death toll moves to 952
A 52-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died.
This is according to the Ministry of Health who reported that the man was that of an unvaccinated patient who on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 952. Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 134 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,439.
The dashboard also shows that 16 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 57 persons in institutional isolation, 2,317 in home isolation and 14 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 33,097 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

CMU20Q Guyana go down to Nicaragua who end unbeaten to win Group D and qualify

CMU20Q Guyana go down to Nicaragua who end unbeaten to win Group D...

Nov 11, 2021

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Under-20 ‘Golden Jaguars ended their campaign at the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship Qualifying played at the Estadio Panamericano in the Dominican...
Read More
Spartans claim Ryan Boodhoo Birth Anniversary Dominoes title

Spartans claim Ryan Boodhoo Birth Anniversary...

Nov 11, 2021

Rosignol edge Bartica Beacon in exciting friendly

Rosignol edge Bartica Beacon in exciting friendly

Nov 11, 2021

NSC shoots support to GABF for FIBA AmeriCup 3X3 teams

NSC shoots support to GABF for FIBA AmeriCup 3X3...

Nov 11, 2021

GFF Boys U13 Challenge Trophy

GFF Boys U13 Challenge Trophy

Nov 11, 2021

Fisherman Masters name team for GSCL Inc. PM T20 Cup

Fisherman Masters name team for GSCL Inc. PM T20...

Nov 11, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]