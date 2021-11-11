Region Six man latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update November 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 11, 2021 News
– death toll moves to 952
A 52-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died.
This is according to the Ministry of Health who reported that the man was that of an unvaccinated patient who on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 952. Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 134 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,439.
The dashboard also shows that 16 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 57 persons in institutional isolation, 2,317 in home isolation and 14 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 33,097 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
